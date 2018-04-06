ACTUALIDAD

Kate Hudson espera una niña y así nos lo ha contado

6 abril, 2018 Evelyn Ruano Diario Digital

La actriz Kate Hudson, de 38 años, ha publicado este 6 de abril en Instagram un video para anunciar que será mamá por tercera vez. “Una niñita está en camino”, escribe en el mensaje en que comunica a sus seguidores la buena nueva y en el que aparece junto a su pareja, el músico Danny Fujikawa, y sus hijos Ryder, de 14 años, y Bing, de 6.

“¡Mis hijos, Danny, yo y toda la familia estamos entusiasmados!”, comparte la actriz. En el mensaje la protagonista de la película Cómo perder a un chico en 10 días reconoce que ha tratado de mantener su embarazo en secreto hasta que se ha hecho tan evidente que no puede ocultarlo.

SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕

Una publicación compartida de Kate Hudson (@katehudson) el

Fujikawa es miembro de la ya desaparecida banda Chief y fundador de Lightwave Records. Su relación con Hudson, hija de la también actriz Goldie Hawn, comenzó a principios del pasado año.

Te puede interesar:  ¡Al fin se divorcian! Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie alcanzan acuerdo

Goodbye Cambodia! ‘Twas a life-changer!

Una publicación compartida de Danny Fujikawa (@swimswammyslippyslappy) el

Comentarios

comentarios

ETIQUETAS

RELACIONADOS

Leonardo Di Caprio
Actualidad

Este actor se tatuó el nombre de DiCaprio tras perder apuesta

Oscar
Entretenimiento

Una directora y Kobe Bryant hacen la diferencia en las nominaciones al Oscar

Ricky Martin
Entretenimiento

Ricky Martin y su novio muestran al mundo su casa