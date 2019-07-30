Arquitecto «rompe» el muro de Trump con su ingenio

Un profesor de arquitectura de California, ha realizado una intervención u obra de arte en el muro anti migrantes de EE.UU., que ha maravillado a muchos internautas.
El profesos californiano ha instalado columpios en el muro entre EE.UU. y México.
El video de la intervención al paredón que busca evitar el paso de migrantes hacia Estados Unidos, ha sido elogiado como un llamado a la Humanidad y la esperanza.
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
Rael explica por Instagram, que «los niños y adultos se conectaron de manera significativa en ambos lados con el reconocimiento de que las acciones que tienen lugar en un lado tienen una consecuencia directa en el otro lado».
Los columpios se colocaron en un sector de Ciudad Juárez para que el juego pueda hacer olvidar la amarga experiencia de la separación de familias.