Así luce actualmente el bebe Gerber original

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the OG—that’s Original Gerber—baby, Ann Turner Cook! 🎂 For over 90 years, it’s been our pleasure to welcome countless babies to our ever-growing Gerber family. Our dedication to each and every generation of little ones has long been part of our heritage, and we’ll always take time to celebrate a true classic! 🥳❤️🎉 #AnythingForBaby #HappyBirthday #Original #GerberBaby