El abrazo de un niño a un repartidor de pizza que acaba de perder a su hija

Last night when we got our pizza (and ranch) delivered, Cohen ran out to hug the delivery guy and tried to give him a kiss, too! 😂 We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!! I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us 🥰❤️ Even better, is that I posted this to my IG stories last night and somehow, it found it’s way to the man who delivered our pizza! Thank you, Ryan, for being so sweet with our little guy!Update: little did we know what Cohen’s hug to this stranger would mean. Someone showed Ryan the video I posted to my IG, so he messaged me, and I found him on FB so he could share the video. Through this, we found out that Ryan unexpectedly lost his daughter recently, and that hug from Cohen was a little blessing from God. I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason. If you feel inclined, please consider donating to his GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. My heart is so heavy for this family 😔 anything to help lighten the burden, I know, will be greatly appreciated ❤️https://www.gofundme.com/f/alyssa039s-servicefamily-travel-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1Thank you to RI Home Security for hooking us up with this doorbell that allowed us to capture this moment!!❤️