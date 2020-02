¿Están discriminando las aerolíneas a los viajeros gordos?

View this post on Instagram

We made some new friends this weekend at our Galentine’s Day event in #LosAngeles. 🍋 The food-filled day started with volunteering at the @lafoodbank where we helped sort, bag, and box 31,349 pounds of produce. 🍐 After lunch we headed to @hisantamonica for some Girl Talk where we discussed everything from self-care, negative self talk, internalized fatphobia, and dating. Everyone left with a @torrid swag bag! 🍊 The final stop of the day was to #SantaMonicaPier for the photoshoot with celebrity photographer @frankienorstad! Thanks to @torrid we were able to hire her for the entire day and get some fantastic photos. So stay tuned for more! 🍌 #FatGirlsTraveling #TravelInclusivity #GreatHostelGiveBack #FuckFatphobia #FatBabes #FatFriends #foodprint