Estos son los ganadores de los MTV VMA 2021

Estos son los ganadores de los MTV VMA 20215 minutos de lectura
Los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2021 se entregaron el domingo.
Justin Bieber lidera la lista de nominados de este año con siete, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion con seis nominaciones. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo, nominados por primera vez, obtuvieron cinco nominaciones cada uno.
Estos son los ganadores:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»
DJ Khaled ft. Drake — «POPSTAR» (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA — «Kiss Me More»
Ed Sheeran — «Bad Habits»
Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)» *GANADOR
The Weeknd — «Save Your Tears»
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber *GANADOR
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — «Mood»
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — «Leave The Door Open»
BTS — «Dynamite»
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»
Dua Lipa — «Levitating»
Olivia Rodrigo — «drivers license» *GANADOR
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo *GANADOR
Polo G
Saweetie
ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO
Septiembre 2020: Wallows — «Are You Bored Yet?»
Octubre 2020: Ashnikko — «Daisy»
Noviembre 2020: SAINt JHN — «Gorgeous»
Diciembre 2020: 24kGoldn — «Coco»
Enero 2021: JC Stewart — «Break My Heart»
Febrero 2021: Latto — «Sex Lies» — RCA Records
Marzo 2021: Madison Beer — «Selfish»
Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI — «WITHOUT YOU»
Mayo 2021: Olivia Rodrigo — «drivers license» *GANADOR
Junio 2021: girl in red «Serotonin»
Julio 2021: Fousheé — «my slime»
Agosto 2021: jxdn — «Think About Me»
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — «Mood»
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»
Doja Cat ft. SZA — «Kiss Me More» *GANADOR
Drake ft. Lil Durk — «Laugh Now Cry Later»
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — «Peaches»
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — «Prisoner»
MEJOR POP
Ariana Grande — «positions»
Billie Eilish — «Therefore I Am»
BTS — «Butter» — BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles — «Treat People With Kindness»
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — «Peaches» *GANADOR
Olivia Rodrigo — «good 4 u»
Shawn Mendes — «Wonder»
Taylor Swift — «willow»
MEJOR HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «WAP»
Drake ft. Lil Durk — «Laugh Now Cry Later»
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion — «On Me (remix)»
Moneybagg Yo — «Said Sum»
Polo G — «RAPSTAR»
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. — «FRANCHISE» *GANADOR
MEJOR ROCK
Evanescence — «Use My Voice»
Foo Fighters — «Shame Shame»
John Mayer — «Last Train Home» *GANADOR
The Killers — «My Own Soul’s Warning»
Kings Of Leon — «The Bandit»
Lenny Kravitz — «Raise Vibration»
MEJOR ALTERNATIVO
Bleachers — «Stop Making This Hurt»
Glass Animals — «Heat Waves»
Imagine Dragons — «Follow You»
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear — «My Ex’s Best Friend» *GANADOR
Twenty One Pilots — «Shy Away» — Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker — «t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l»
MEJOR LATINO
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez — «Dákiti»
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA — «Lo Vas A Olvidar» *GANADOR
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira — «GIRL LIKE ME»
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy — «UN DIA (ONE DAY)»
Karol G — «Bichota»
Maluma — «Hawái»
MEJOR R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — «BROWN SKIN GIRL»
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — «Leave The Door Open» *GANADOR
Chris Brown and Young Thug — «Go Crazy»
Giveon — «HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY»
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown — «Come Through»
SZA — «Good Days»
MEJOR K-POP
(G)I-DLE — «DUMDi DUMDi»
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez — «Ice Cream»
BTS — «Butter» *GANADOR
Monsta X — «Gambler»
SEVENTEEN — «Ready to love»
TWICE — «Alcohol-Free»
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish — «Your Power» *GANADOR
Demi Lovato — «Dancing With The Devil»
H.E.R. — «Fight For You»
Kane Brown — «Worldwide Beautiful»
Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)»
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z — «Entrepreneur»
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish — «Your Power» — Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake — «POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)» — Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)» — Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino *GANADOR
Taylor Swift — «willow» — Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A — «Franchise» — Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator — «LUMBERJACK» — Directed by: Wolf Haley
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid — «BROWN SKIN GIRL» — Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant *GANADOR
Billie Eilish — «Therefore I Am» — Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters — «Shame Shame» — Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper — «Holy» — Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga — «911» — Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde — «Solar Power» — Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer — «ALREADY» — Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran — «Bad Habits» — Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga — «911» — Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)» — Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat — «Best Friend» — Art Direction by: Art Haynes GANADOR
Taylor Swift — «willow» — Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Bella Poarch — «Build A Bitch» — Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay — «Higher Power» — Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd — «You Right» — Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals — «Tangerine» — Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X — «MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)» — Visual Effects by: Mathematic GANADOR
P!NK — «All I Know So Far» — Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
Ariana Grande — «34+35» — Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS — «Butter» –Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran — «Bad Habits» — Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters — «Shame Shame» — Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles — «Treat People With Kindness» — Choreography by: Paul Roberts *GANADOR
Marshmello & Halsey — «Be Kind» — Choreography by: Dani Vitale
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — «Leave The Door Open» — Editing by: Troy Charbonnet GANADOR
BTS — «Butter» — Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake — «What’s Next» — Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles — «Treat People With Kindness» — Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — «Peaches» — Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — «Prisoner»
