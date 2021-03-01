Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Globo de Oro 2021

Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Globo de Oro 20214 minutos de lectura
Los Premios Globo de Oro se entregaron la noche de este domingo.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados y ganadores.
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
Don Cheadle – «Black Monday»
Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»
Eugene Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Jason Sudekis – «Ted Lasso» GANADOR
Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
Lily Collins – «Emily in Paris»
Kaley Cuoco – «The Flight Attendant»
Elle Fanning – «The Great»
Jane Levy – «Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist»
Catherine O’Hara – «Schitt’s Creek» GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama
Jason Bateman – «Ozark»
Josh O’Connor – «The Crown» GANADOR
Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»
Al Pacino – «Hunters»
Matthew Rhys – «Perry Mason»
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama
Olivia Colman – «The Crown»
Jodie Comer – «Killing Eve»
Emma Corrin – «The Crown» GANADORA
Laura Linney – «Ozark»
Sarah Paulson – «Ratched»
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Bryan Cranston – «Your Honor»
Jeff Daniels – «The Comey Rule»
Hugh Grant – «The Undoing»
Mark Ruffalo – «I Know This Much is True» GANADOR
Ethan Hawke – «The Good Lord Bird»
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America»
Daisy Edgar-Jones – «Normal People»
Shira Haas – «Unorthodox»
Nicole Kidman -» The Undoing»
Anya Taylor-Joy – «The Queen’s Gambit» GANADORA
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
«The Crown» GANADOR
«Lovecraft Country»
«The Mandalorian»
«Ozark»
«Ratched»
Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión
«Gente normal»
«The Queen’s Gambit» GANADOR
«Small Axe»
«The Undoing»
«Unorthodox»
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Helena Bonham Carter – «The Crown»
Julia Garner – «Ozark»
Annie Murphy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Cynthia Nixon – «Ratched »
Gillian Anderson – «The Crown» GANADORA
Mejor actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
John Boyega – «Small Axe» GANADOR
Brendan Gleeson – «The Comey Rule»
Daniel Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»
Jim Parsons – «Hollywood»
Donald Sutherland – «The Undoing»
Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia
«Emily in Paris»
«The Flight Attendant»
«Schitt’s Creek» GANADOR
«The Great»
«Ted Lasso»
PELÍCULAS
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR
«Hamilton»
«Music»
«Palm Springs»
«The Prom»
Mejor Película – Drama
«The Father»
«Mank»
«Nomadland» GANADOR
«Promising Young Woman»
«The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Mejor película – Idioma extranjero
«Another Round», Dinamarca
«La Llorona» Guatemala / Francia
«The Life Ahead», Italia
«Minari», EE.UU. GANADOR
«Two of Us», Francia / EE. UU.
Mejor guión – Película
Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
Jack Fincher – «Mank»
Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7» GANADOR
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – «The Father»
Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»
Mejor canción original – Película
«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
«Hear My Voice» – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
«IO SI (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead» GANADOR
«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»
«Tigers & Tweed» – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Mejor actor secundario en una película
Sacha Baron Cohen – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Daniel Kaluuya – «Judas and the Black Messiah» GANADOR
Jared Leto – «The Little Things»
Bill Murray – «On the Rocks»
Leslie Odom, Jr. – «One Night in Miami»
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Glenn Close – «Hillbilly Elegy»
Olivia Colman – «The Father»
Jodie Foster – «The Mauritanian» GANADORA
Amanda Seyfried – «Mank»
Helena Zengel – «News of the World»
Mejor actor en una película – Musical o comedia
Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR
James Corden – «The Prom»
Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»
Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»
Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»
Mejor película animada
«The Croods: A New Age»
«Onward»
«Over the Moon»
«Soul» GANADOR
«Wolfwalkers»
Mejor actor en una película – Drama
Chadwick Boseman – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» GANADOR
Riz Ahmed – «The Sound of Metal»
Anthony Hopkins – «The Father»
Gary Oldman – «Mank»
Tahar Rahim – «The Mauritanian»
Mejor actriz en una película – Drama
Viola Davis – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday» GANADORA
Vanessa Kirby – «Pieces of a Woman»
Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»
Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman»
Mejor actriz en una película – Musical o comedia
Maria Bakalova – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
Kate Hudson – «Music»
Michelle Pfeiffer – «French Exit»
Rosamund Pike – «I Care A Lot» GANADORA
Anya Taylor-Joy – «Emma»
Mejor director – Película
David Fincher – «Mank»
Regina King -«One Night in Miami»
Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland» GANADOR
Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»
Mejor música original
«The Midnight Sky»
«Tenet»
«News of the World»
«Mank»
«Soul» GANADOR