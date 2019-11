Famoso escalador estadounidense cae 1,000 pies hasta su muerte en México

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been on an epic road trip for the past week with some good friends. We’ve been raging in the desert, and climbing on beautiful limestone and sandstone. This is a screen grab taken by the talented @samuelcrossley of me climbing the Ivory Tower on Castleton Tower. The sandstone on this route is plastered with crazy white calcite that makes for a very unique style of climbing. On top of that it follows a super exposed arete for four pitches. We woke up pre dawn to get amazing sunrise footage for a @gramicci_climb film that’s in the works. Now we’re in Sedona AZ with the plan to tackle some world class basalt.