Los Video Music Awards de MTV VMA 2019, presentados por Sebastian Maniscalco, se emitieron el lunes por la noche.

Al entrar a la ceremonia, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande empataron en la mayoría de las nominaciones con 10 cada una. ¿Pero quién ganó realmente en cada categoría?

La lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los MTV VMA es la siguiente:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

“a lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift *GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande *GANADOR

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *GANADOR

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish *GANADOR

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello *GANADOR

“ME!” – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish *GANADOR

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Talk” – Khalid

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers *GANADOR

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR HIP HOP

“Rule the World” – 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande

“a lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

“Money” – Cardi B *GANADOR

“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott ft. Drake

MEJOR R&B

“Make It Better” – Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

“Raise A Man” – Alicia Keys

“Trip” – Ella Mai

“Waves” – Normani ft. 6lack *GANADOR

MEJOR K-POP

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey *GANADOR

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“Who Do You Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana

“Cat & Dog” – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

“Regular” – NCT 127

“Tempo” – EXO

MEJOR ACTO LATINO

“Secreto” – Anuel AA, Karol G

“MIA” – Bad Bunny ft. Drake

“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

“Mala Mía” – Maluma

“Con Altura” – ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho *GANADOR

MEJOR BAILE

“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha *GANADOR

“Solo” – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

“Say My Name” – David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille

“Electricity” – Silk City & Dua Lipa

MEJOR ROCK

“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975

“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy

“Natural” – Imagine Dragons

“Low” – Lenny Kravitz

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco *GANADOR

“My Blood” – twenty one pilots

VIDEO PARA BASTANTE TIEMPO MTV VMA

“Nightmare” – Halsey

“Land of the Free” – The Killers

“Runaway Train” – Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant

“Preach” – John Legend

“Earth” – Lil Dicky

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift *GANADOR

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“Tints” – Elias Talbot

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Calmatic

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish *GANADOR

“7 Rings” – Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

“Almeda” – Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

“You Need to Calm Down” – Jarrett Fijal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

“Boy With Luv” – JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

“7 Rings” – John Richoux *GANADOR

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Itaru Dela Vegas

“Señorita” – Tatiana Van Sauter

“You Need to Calm Down” – Brittany Porter

“I Love It” – Tino Schaedler

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Ariana Grande, Social House, “boyfriend” *GANADOR

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca, “Ransom”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug, “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA y J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole y Travis Scott, “The London”

Comentarios

comentarios