Los Video Music Awards de MTV VMA 2019, presentados por Sebastian Maniscalco, se emitieron el lunes por la noche.
Al entrar a la ceremonia, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande empataron en la mayoría de las nominaciones con 10 cada una. ¿Pero quién ganó realmente en cada categoría?
La lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los MTV VMA es la siguiente:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
“a lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift *GANADOR
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande *GANADOR
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *GANADOR
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Ava Max
Billie Eilish *GANADOR
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello *GANADOR
“ME!” – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber
“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey
ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish *GANADOR
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
MEJOR POP
“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Talk” – Khalid
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers *GANADOR
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR HIP HOP
“Rule the World” – 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
“a lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
“Money” – Cardi B *GANADOR
“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott ft. Drake
MEJOR R&B
“Make It Better” – Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino
“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
“Raise A Man” – Alicia Keys
“Trip” – Ella Mai
“Waves” – Normani ft. 6lack *GANADOR
MEJOR K-POP
“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey *GANADOR
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“Who Do You Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana
“Cat & Dog” – TOMORROW X TOGETHER
“Regular” – NCT 127
“Tempo” – EXO
MEJOR ACTO LATINO
“Secreto” – Anuel AA, Karol G
“MIA” – Bad Bunny ft. Drake
“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
“Mala Mía” – Maluma
“Con Altura” – ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho *GANADOR
MEJOR BAILE
“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha *GANADOR
“Solo” – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
“Say My Name” – David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille
“Electricity” – Silk City & Dua Lipa
MEJOR ROCK
“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975
“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
“Low” – Lenny Kravitz
“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco *GANADOR
“My Blood” – twenty one pilots
VIDEO PARA BASTANTE TIEMPO MTV VMA
“Nightmare” – Halsey
“Land of the Free” – The Killers
“Runaway Train” – Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant
“Preach” – John Legend
“Earth” – Lil Dicky
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift *GANADOR
MEJOR EDICIÓN
“Tints” – Elias Talbot
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Calmatic
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish *GANADOR
“7 Rings” – Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
“Almeda” – Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
“You Need to Calm Down” – Jarrett Fijal
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
“Boy With Luv” – JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
“7 Rings” – John Richoux *GANADOR
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Itaru Dela Vegas
“Señorita” – Tatiana Van Sauter
“You Need to Calm Down” – Brittany Porter
“I Love It” – Tino Schaedler
CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
Ariana Grande, Social House, “boyfriend” *GANADOR
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
DaBaby, “Suge”
Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lil Tecca, “Ransom”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”
Post Malone ft. Young Thug, “Goodbyes”
ROSALÍA y J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Young Thug ft. J. Cole y Travis Scott, “The London”