Estos son los ganadores de los MTV VMA

27 agosto, 2019 Fernanda Merida

Los Video Music Awards de MTV VMA 2019, presentados por Sebastian Maniscalco, se emitieron el lunes por la noche.

Al entrar a la ceremonia, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande empataron en la mayoría de las nominaciones con 10 cada una. ¿Pero quién ganó realmente en cada categoría?

La lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los MTV VMA es la siguiente:

 

VIDEO DEL AÑO

“a lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift *GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande *GANADOR
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“In My Feelings” – Drake
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *GANADOR
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max
Billie Eilish *GANADOR
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello *GANADOR
“ME!” – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber
“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish *GANADOR
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo

MEJOR POP

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Talk” – Khalid
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers *GANADOR
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR HIP HOP

“Rule the World” – 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
“a lot” – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
“Money” – Cardi B *GANADOR
“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott ft. Drake

MEJOR R&B

“Make It Better” – Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino
“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
“Raise A Man” – Alicia Keys
“Trip” – Ella Mai
“Waves” – Normani ft. 6lack *GANADOR

MEJOR K-POP

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey *GANADOR
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“Who Do You Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana
“Cat & Dog” – TOMORROW X TOGETHER
“Regular” – NCT 127
“Tempo” – EXO

MEJOR ACTO LATINO

“Secreto” – Anuel AA, Karol G
“MIA” – Bad Bunny ft. Drake
“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
“Mala Mía” – Maluma
“Con Altura” – ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho *GANADOR

MEJOR BAILE

“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha *GANADOR
“Solo” – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
“Say My Name” – David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille
“Electricity” – Silk City & Dua Lipa

MEJOR ROCK

“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975
“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
“Low” – Lenny Kravitz
“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco *GANADOR
“My Blood” – twenty one pilots

VIDEO PARA BASTANTE TIEMPO MTV VMA

“Nightmare” – Halsey
“Land of the Free” – The Killers
“Runaway Train” – Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant
“Preach” – John Legend
“Earth” – Lil Dicky
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift *GANADOR

MEJOR EDICIÓN

“Tints” – Elias Talbot
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Calmatic
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish *GANADOR
“7 Rings” – Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
“Almeda” – Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
“You Need to Calm Down” – Jarrett Fijal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

“Boy With Luv” – JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
“7 Rings” – John Richoux *GANADOR
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Itaru Dela Vegas
“Señorita” – Tatiana Van Sauter
“You Need to Calm Down” – Brittany Porter
“I Love It” – Tino Schaedler

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

Ariana Grande, Social House, “boyfriend” *GANADOR
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
DaBaby, “Suge”
Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lil Tecca, “Ransom”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”
Post Malone ft. Young Thug, “Goodbyes”
ROSALÍA y J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Young Thug ft. J. Cole y Travis Scott, “The London”

