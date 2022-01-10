Globo de Oro 2022: estos son los ganadores

En una presentación de bajo perfil y no televisada, los ganadores de los Globo de Oro fueron anunciados el domingo por la noche.

A continuación se incluye una lista completa de los nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

TELEVISION

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión — musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, «Black-ish»

Nicholas Hoult, «The Great»

Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»

Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»

Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso» *GANADOR

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión — musical o comedia

Hannah Einbender, «Hacks»

Elle Fanning, «The Great»

Issa Rae, «Insecure»

Tracee Ellis Ross, «black-ish»

Jean Smart, «Hacks» *GANADORA

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión — drama

Brian Cox, «Succession»

Lee Jung-jae, «Squid Game»

Billy Porter, «Pose»

Jeremy Strong, «Succession» *GANADOR

Omar Sy, «Lupin»

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión — drama

Uzo Aduba, «In Treatment»

Jennifer Aniston, «The Morning Show»

Christine Baranski, «The Good Fight»

Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Mj Rodriguez, «Pose» *GANADORA

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany, «WandaVision»

Oscar Isaac, «Scenes From a Marriage»

Michael Keaton, «Dopesick» *GANADOR

Ewan McGregor, «Halston»

Tahar Rahim, «The Serpent»

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, «Scenes From a Marriage»

Cynthia Erivo, «Genius: Aretha»

Elizabeth Olsen, «WandaVision»

Margaret Qualley, «Maid»

Kate Winslet, «Mare of Easttown» *GANADORA

Mejor serie de televisión de drama

«Lupin»

«The Morning Show»

«Pose»

«Squid Game»

«Succession» *GANADOR

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

«Dopesick»

«Impeachment: American Crime Story»

«Maid»

«Mare of Easttown»

«The Underground Railroad» *GANADOR

Mejor ejecución de una actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, «White Lotus»

Kaitlyn Dever, «Dopesick»

Andie MacDowell, «Maid»

Sarah Snook, «Succession» *GANADOR

Hannah Waddingham, «Ted Lasso»

Mejor ejecución de un actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión

Billy Crudup, «The Morning Show»

Kieran Culkin, «Succession»

Mark Duplass, «The Morning Show»

Brett Goldstein, «Ted Lasso»

Oh Yeong-su, «Squid Game» *GANADOR

Mejor serie de televisión — musical o comedia

«The Great»

«Hacks» *GANADOR

«Only Murders in the Building»

«Reservation Dogs»

«Ted Lasso»

CINE

Mejor película — musical o comedia

«Cyrano»

«Don’t Look Up»

«Licorice Pizza»

«Tick, Tick … Boom!»

«West Side Story» *GANADOR

Mejor película — drama

«Belfast,»

«CODA»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«The Power of the Dog» *GANADOR

Mejor película — lengua extranjera

«Compartment No. 6»

«Drive My Car» *GANADOR

«The Hand of God»

«A Hero»

«Parallel Mothers»

Mejor guión de una película

Paul Thomas Anderson, «Licorice Pizza»

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» *GANADOR

Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»

Adam McKay, «Don’t Look Up»

Aaron Sorkin , «Being the Ricardos»

Mejor canción original de una película

«Be Alive» de «King Richard» – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

«Dos Orugitas» de «Encanto» – Lin-Manuel Miranda

«Down to Joy» de «Belfast» – Van Morrison

«Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)» de «Respect» – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

«No Time to Die» de «No Time to Die» – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell *GANADOR

Mejor actor secundario en una película

Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»

Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»

Ciarán Hinds, «Belfast»

Troy Kotsur, «CODA»

Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog» *GANADOR

Mejor actriz secundaria en una película

Caitríona Balfe, «Belfast»

Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story» *GANADORA

Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis, «King Richard»

Ruth Negga, «Passing

Mejor actor en una película — musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don’t Look Up»

Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»

Andrew Garfield, «Tick, Tick … Boom!» *GANADOR

Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»

Anthony Ramos, «In the Heights»

Mejor película animada

«Encanto» *GANADOR

«Flee»

«Luca»

«My Sunny Maad»

«Raya and the Last Dragon»

Mejor actor en una película — drama

Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»

Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»

Will Smith, «King Richard» *GANADOR

Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Mejor actriz en una película — drama

Jessica Chastain, «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»

Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos» *GANADORA

Lady Gaga, «House of Gucci»

Kristen Stewart, «Spencer»

Mejor actriz en una película — musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard, «Annette»

Alana Haim, «Licorice Pizza»

Jennifer Lawrence, «Don’t Look Up»

Emma Stone, «Cruella»

Rachel Zegler, «West Side Story» *GANADORA

Mejor director de una película

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast»

Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog» *GANADORA

Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»

Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»

Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»

Mejor música original

«The French Dispatch»

«Encanto»

«The Power of the Dog»

«Parallel Mothers»

«Dune» *GANADOR