Globo de Oro 2022: estos son los ganadores

1 hora atrás

En una presentación de bajo perfil y no televisada, los ganadores de los Globo de Oro fueron anunciados el domingo por la noche.

A continuación se incluye una lista completa de los nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

TELEVISION

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión — musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, «Black-ish»
Nicholas Hoult, «The Great»
Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»
Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»
Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso» *GANADOR

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión — musical o comedia

Hannah Einbender, «Hacks»
Elle Fanning, «The Great»
Issa Rae, «Insecure»
Tracee Ellis Ross, «black-ish»
Jean Smart, «Hacks» *GANADORA

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una serie de televisión — drama

Brian Cox, «Succession»
Lee Jung-jae, «Squid Game»
Billy Porter, «Pose»
Jeremy Strong, «Succession» *GANADOR
Omar Sy, «Lupin»

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una serie de televisión — drama

Uzo Aduba, «In Treatment»
Jennifer Aniston, «The Morning Show»
Christine Baranski, «The Good Fight»
Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
Mj Rodriguez, «Pose» *GANADORA

Mejor ejecución de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany, «WandaVision»
Oscar Isaac, «Scenes From a Marriage»
Michael Keaton, «Dopesick» *GANADOR
Ewan McGregor, «Halston»
Tahar Rahim, «The Serpent»

Mejor ejecución de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, «Scenes From a Marriage»
Cynthia Erivo, «Genius: Aretha»
Elizabeth Olsen, «WandaVision»
Margaret Qualley, «Maid»
Kate Winslet, «Mare of Easttown» *GANADORA

Mejor serie de televisión de drama

«Lupin»
«The Morning Show»
«Pose»
«Squid Game»
«Succession» *GANADOR

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

«Dopesick»
«Impeachment: American Crime Story»
«Maid»
«Mare of Easttown»
«The Underground Railroad» *GANADOR

Mejor ejecución de una actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, «White Lotus»
Kaitlyn Dever, «Dopesick»
Andie MacDowell, «Maid»
Sarah Snook, «Succession» *GANADOR
Hannah Waddingham, «Ted Lasso»

Mejor ejecución de un actor secundario en una miniserie o película para televisión

Billy Crudup, «The Morning Show»
Kieran Culkin, «Succession»
Mark Duplass, «The Morning Show»
Brett Goldstein, «Ted Lasso»
Oh Yeong-su, «Squid Game» *GANADOR

Mejor serie de televisión — musical o comedia

«The Great»
«Hacks» *GANADOR
«Only Murders in the Building»
«Reservation Dogs»
«Ted Lasso»

CINE

Mejor película — musical o comedia

«Cyrano»
«Don’t Look Up»
«Licorice Pizza»
«Tick, Tick … Boom!»
«West Side Story» *GANADOR

Mejor película — drama

«Belfast,»
«CODA»
«Dune»
«King Richard»
«The Power of the Dog» *GANADOR

Mejor película — lengua extranjera

«Compartment No. 6»
«Drive My Car» *GANADOR
«The Hand of God»
«A Hero»
«Parallel Mothers»

Mejor guión de una película

Paul Thomas Anderson, «Licorice Pizza»
Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» *GANADOR
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»
Adam McKay, «Don’t Look Up»
Aaron Sorkin , «Being the Ricardos»

Mejor canción original de una película

«Be Alive» de «King Richard» – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
«Dos Orugitas» de «Encanto» – Lin-Manuel Miranda
«Down to Joy» de «Belfast» – Van Morrison
«Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)» de «Respect» – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
«No Time to Die» de «No Time to Die» – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell *GANADOR

Mejor actor secundario en una película

Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»
Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»
Ciarán Hinds, «Belfast»
Troy Kotsur, «CODA»
Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog» *GANADOR

Mejor actriz secundaria en una película

Caitríona Balfe, «Belfast»
Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story» *GANADORA
Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»
Aunjanue Ellis, «King Richard»
Ruth Negga, «Passing

Mejor actor en una película — musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don’t Look Up»
Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»
Andrew Garfield, «Tick, Tick … Boom!» *GANADOR
Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»
Anthony Ramos, «In the Heights»

Mejor película animada

«Encanto» *GANADOR
«Flee»
«Luca»
«My Sunny Maad»
«Raya and the Last Dragon»

Mejor actor en una película — drama

Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»
Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»
Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»
Will Smith, «King Richard» *GANADOR
Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Mejor actriz en una película — drama

Jessica Chastain, «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»
Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»
Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos» *GANADORA
Lady Gaga, «House of Gucci»
Kristen Stewart, «Spencer»

Mejor actriz en una película — musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard, «Annette»
Alana Haim, «Licorice Pizza»
Jennifer Lawrence, «Don’t Look Up»
Emma Stone, «Cruella»
Rachel Zegler, «West Side Story» *GANADORA

Mejor director de una película

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast»
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog» *GANADORA
Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»
Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»
Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»

Mejor música original

«The French Dispatch»
«Encanto»
«The Power of the Dog»
«Parallel Mothers»
«Dune» *GANADOR

