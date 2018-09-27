¡De infarto! Así es la nueva foto que JLo subió a Instagram

A los 49 años, JLo no deja de sorprender cada vez que sube fotografías de su escultural figura.
Esta semana ratificó que su vida saludable le trae resultados evidentes.
Jennifer Lopez compartió una imagen con sus seguidores de Instagram que ha sorprendido a más de uno.
En ella posa derrochando confianza con un ceñido vestido rojo mostrando sus bíceps después de su show en Las Vegas.
“¡Me siento como una súper mujer después del show de esta noche!”, comentó inicialmente Jennifer López en Instagram, y continuó reflexionando sobre la serie de espectáculos que ofreció en Planet Hollywood denominada “All I Have”, que llegan a su fin el sábado.
JLo cada vez es más sensual
“Cuando comencé esta carrera pensé que ‘¡Oh, Dios mío!, 15 shows en 27 días es demasiado…’, pero me hice una promesa de que dejarme caer me haría aún más fuerte al final”, agregó en Instagram.
Pese al trabajo duro, la actriz y cantante debía seguir buscando el momento para continuar entrenando, porque quería estar saludable y verse mejor que nunca.
La publicación de la cantante de 49 años recibió grandes elogios de sus seguidores de dicha red social y más de 2 millones de likes.
