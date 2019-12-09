Las mejores fotos de Zozibini Tunzi ‘Miss Universo 2019’

View this post on Instagram

An end to the busiest but most fulfilling day. To everyone waking up right now, I hope that today you find the courage to do that thing you’ve been postponing to do because of fear..there’s no time better than now to start. To everyone going to bed right now, forget about today’s mistakes because tomorrow is wide open for endless possibilities. Here’s to a day of beating Goliath and slaying dragons in heels and a @warrickgautier suit!❤️🥂