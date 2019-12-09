Las mejores fotos de Zozibini Tunzi ‘Miss Universo 2019’

La corona de Miss Universo 2019 fue para la representante de Sudáfrica, Zozibini Tunzi, de 26 años y activista comprometida con la lucha contra la violencia de género.
An end to the busiest but most fulfilling day. To everyone waking up right now, I hope that today you find the courage to do that thing you’ve been postponing to do because of fear..there’s no time better than now to start. To everyone going to bed right now, forget about today’s mistakes because tomorrow is wide open for endless possibilities. Here’s to a day of beating Goliath and slaying dragons in heels and a @warrickgautier suit!❤️🥂
“Crecí en un mundo en el que una mujer que luce como yo, con mi tipo de piel y mi tipo de cabello, nunca fue considerada hermosa. Y creo que es momento de que eso termine”, aseguró Miss Sudáfrica durante sus comentarios en el concurso, momentos antes de coronarse.
Como virreina del certamen quedó Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, y en tercer lugar Miss México, Sofía Aragón. En el grupo de las cinco finalistas también estuvieron Colombia y Tailandia.
I stand on the shoulders of giants, the women that came before me. They ran so that I could walk and I’m proud to be part of a sisterhood of women that have inspired millions including myself to be their true and authentic selves. P.S. I’m sure you guys still remember this dress and the incredible woman who wore it! Hopefully some of it’s magic rubbed off on me!?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦
“Si no usas tu belleza para la misión de tu vida, es solo un adorno vacío”, dijo la mexicana Sofía Aragón durante la competencia. Por su parte, Madison Anderson aseguró que “estar en el escenario de Miss Universo no es solo un sueño. Creo que encontré mi misión. Es una representación de dedicación, resistencia y perseverancia. Creo que mi misión es mostrarle al mundo que la magia ocurre cuando nos negamos a rendirnos porque el universo siempre escucha a un corazón terco”.
Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning” –Maya Angelou People of my nation, I urge you to pledge your love, respect and record a love letter to the women of South Africa. Your message will be carried with me on to the Miss Universe stage. I am privileged to be an advocate for the UN Woman #HeForShe initiative which calls for men to take a stand. Pledge your love and support of women by visiting www.heforshe.org. Once you’ve made your pledge, leave your #MissSALoveLetter in a comment below on this post. Don’t forget to add #HeForShe.
Guess who's live on the @missuniverse website? 😍. My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website and it really hit me that this is actually happening. I am going to be representing my country on a global stage. Thank you for being a part of my story and journey. I can't wait to take you guys with me a bit more further. We are taking South Africa to the universe and I couldn't be more proud and excited 😄❤️
Zozibini Tunzi
Según la biografía de Tunzi en la página de Miss Universo, esta joven ha dedicado su campaña en redes sociales a cambiar la narrativa sobre los estereotipos de género.
También es una orgullosa defensora de la belleza natural y alienta a las mujeres a amarse a sí mismas como son.
Es la segunda vez en tres años que Sudáfrica se lleva la corona de Miss Universo: Demi Leigh Nel-Peters ganó el certamen en 2017.
Antes de ella, lo había logrado en 1978 Margaret Gardiner, la primera mujer africana que obtuvo el título con apenas 18 años.
La ceremonia de coronación se llevó a cabo en los Tyler Perry Studios, en el corazón de Atlanta, Georgia, desde las 7:00 p.m. hora del este.
@biji_la_maison and I took it to the Fairlady Santam Woman of the Future Awards. I can't wait till we take it to the universe @missuniverse. Women have always been and always will be warriors and today we are celebrating women in entrepreneurship. I'm inspired. #dlysantamwotf #zozibinitunzi Make up: @gi_myers
El jurado de esta edición de Miss Universo estuvo conformado por siete mujeres: la actriz Gaby Espino, la ex Miss Universo colombiana Paulina Vega, la empresaria y ejecutiva de Endeavor Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, la ex Miss América Cara Mund, la influenciadora digital Sazan Hendrix, la actriz y ex Miss Estados Unidos Crystle Stewart y la ex Miss Universo Riyo Mori.