Las mejores fotos de Zozibini Tunzi ‘Miss Universo 2019’

9 diciembre, 2019 Fernanda Merida

La corona de Miss Universo 2019 fue para la representante de Sudáfrica, Zozibini Tunzi, de 26 años y activista comprometida con la lucha contra la violencia de género.

“Crecí en un mundo en el que una mujer que luce como yo, con mi tipo de piel y mi tipo de cabello, nunca fue considerada hermosa. Y creo que es momento de que eso termine”, aseguró Miss Sudáfrica durante sus comentarios en el concurso, momentos antes de coronarse.

Como virreina del certamen quedó Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, y en tercer lugar Miss México, Sofía Aragón. En el grupo de las cinco finalistas también estuvieron Colombia y Tailandia.

“Si no usas tu belleza para la misión de tu vida, es solo un adorno vacío”, dijo la mexicana Sofía Aragón durante la competencia. Por su parte, Madison Anderson aseguró que “estar en el escenario de Miss Universo no es solo un sueño. Creo que encontré mi misión. Es una representación de dedicación, resistencia y perseverancia. Creo que mi misión es mostrarle al mundo que la magia ocurre cuando nos negamos a rendirnos porque el universo siempre escucha a un corazón terco”.

Zozibini Tunzi

Según la biografía de Tunzi en la página de Miss Universo, esta joven ha dedicado su campaña en redes sociales a cambiar la narrativa sobre los estereotipos de género.

También es una orgullosa defensora de la belleza natural y alienta a las mujeres a amarse a sí mismas como son.

Es la segunda vez en tres años que Sudáfrica se lleva la corona de Miss Universo: Demi Leigh Nel-Peters ganó el certamen en 2017.

Antes de ella, lo había logrado en 1978 Margaret Gardiner, la primera mujer africana que obtuvo el título con apenas 18 años.

La ceremonia de coronación se llevó a cabo en los Tyler Perry Studios, en el corazón de Atlanta, Georgia, desde las 7:00 p.m. hora del este.

El jurado de esta edición de Miss Universo estuvo conformado por siete mujeres: la actriz Gaby Espino, la ex Miss Universo colombiana Paulina Vega, la empresaria y ejecutiva de Endeavor Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, la ex Miss América Cara Mund, la influenciadora digital Sazan Hendrix, la actriz y ex Miss Estados Unidos Crystle Stewart y la ex Miss Universo Riyo Mori.

 

