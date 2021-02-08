Los memes del show de The Weeknd en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl

La edición 55 del Super Bowl presentó un espectáculo de medio tiempo a cargo del cantante The Weeknd en una presentación con un ejército de bailarines enmascarados.

El momento viral del show fue cuando The Weeknd tomó una cámara como si fuera un celular y convirtió la transmisión en una experiencia que dejó a algunos usuarios en redes sociales algo… mareados. Los memes, desde luego, abundaron. «Es como un papá haciendo FaceTime», dijeron algunos, en broma.

Otros se quejaron del nivel de la interpretación: esperaban un show mucho mejor, dijeron, del que ocurrió.

cuando no encuentras a tu mamá en el super JAJAJAJJA pic.twitter.com/MePXHGO6h5 — jezzini (@jezzzini) February 8, 2021

Yo viendo cómo no levanta el show de medio tiempo de The Weeknd 🤮 #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/MPrJkfhoil — Alan Ángel (@alanangel_) February 8, 2021

Cuando creímos que The Weeknd daría uno de los mejores shows de medio tiempo del #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bI1ORKgXTP — Danny Stark 🐺 (@Roockmann) February 8, 2021

J Lo, Shakira and Beyonce watching Weeknd halftime show like pic.twitter.com/dTTMvsrArD — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2021

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

Yo después del medio tiempo, borrando mis tuits sobre mi emoción por #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ulGCvakFNP — Jorge Aguilar ⚔🗡⛓ (@Jorge_luis_agr) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs looking for their offense at halftime of the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/p6pNYHhsDM — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 8, 2021

Leaving the camera on selfie mode accidentally pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO — Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@Ronnie2K) February 8, 2021

El traje rojo de The Weeknd luego de las 87,567 veces que lo ha usado en presentaciones

#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1VuveHexRS — Joakin (@Joaqosmico) February 8, 2021

How Dads take selfies pic.twitter.com/yLsLbgF3jh — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021