Los memes del show de The Weeknd en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl

Fernanda Mérida

 La edición 55 del Super Bowl presentó un espectáculo de medio tiempo a cargo del cantante The Weeknd en una presentación con un ejército de bailarines enmascarados.

 

El momento viral del show fue cuando The Weeknd tomó una cámara como si fuera un celular y convirtió la transmisión en una experiencia que dejó a algunos usuarios en redes sociales algo… mareados. Los memes, desde luego, abundaron. «Es como un papá haciendo FaceTime», dijeron algunos, en broma.

Otros se quejaron del nivel de la interpretación: esperaban un show mucho mejor, dijeron, del que ocurrió.

 

 

 

 

2 minutos de lectura

