«Mi niña murió lenta y dolorosamente», denuncia madre guatemalteca ante Congreso de EE.UU.

11 julio, 2019 Marco Sajquin

La migrante guatemalteca, Yazmín Juárez, testificó ante el Congreso de EE.UU. sobre la muerte de su hija, Mariee, de 18 meses.

La madre guatemalteca se presentó ante el Subcomité de Derechos y Libertades Civiles de la Cámara de Representantes.

La niña falleció semanas después de salir de un centro de detención.

Juárez presentó una demanda por US$60 millones por la atención médica que recibió la niña quien contrajo una infección respiratoria mientras que se encontraba con su madre en ese centro de detención.

Juárez, quien es solicitante de asilo, recordó que salir de Guatemala fue peligroso, pero se arriesgaron para poder tener en EE.UU. una «vida mejor y más segura».

«Una enfermera examinó a Mariee cuando llegamos y la encontró perfectamente sana», dijo Juárez, que con su hija fue encerrada por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en un cuarto con 10 personas más.

«Allí había más niños enfermos y no se hacía ningún esfuerzo por separar a los enfermos de los sanos», contó Juárez.

Lee más: Madre guatemalteca demanda a Estados Unidos por muerte de su hija

