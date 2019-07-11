«Mi niña murió lenta y dolorosamente», denuncia madre guatemalteca ante Congreso de EE.UU.

La migrante guatemalteca, Yazmín Juárez, testificó ante el Congreso de EE.UU. sobre la muerte de su hija, Mariee, de 18 meses.

La madre guatemalteca se presentó ante el Subcomité de Derechos y Libertades Civiles de la Cámara de Representantes.

«My wish and the purpose of bringing my child here was to move forward with her, to have her grow, and to give her all of the things I would not be able to give her in my country, because this is a country of freedom.» -Yazmin Juárez, whose daughter died after ICE detention pic.twitter.com/XdnfML3XD3

