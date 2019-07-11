«Mi niña murió lenta y dolorosamente», denuncia madre guatemalteca ante Congreso de EE.UU.

La migrante guatemalteca, Yazmín Juárez, testificó ante el Congreso de EE.UU. sobre la muerte de su hija, Mariee, de 18 meses.
La madre guatemalteca se presentó ante el Subcomité de Derechos y Libertades Civiles de la Cámara de Representantes.
«My wish and the purpose of bringing my child here was to move forward with her, to have her grow, and to give her all of the things I would not be able to give her in my country, because this is a country of freedom.» -Yazmin Juárez, whose daughter died after ICE detention pic.twitter.com/XdnfML3XD3
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) 10 de julio de 2019
La niña falleció semanas después de salir de un centro de detención.
Juárez presentó una demanda por US$60 millones por la atención médica que recibió la niña quien contrajo una infección respiratoria mientras que se encontraba con su madre en ese centro de detención.
Today, Yazmin, mother of Mariee, a toddler who died in @ICEgov custody, is addressing conditions & medical neglect that she and her daughter experienced at the @ICEgov family detention facility in Dilley, TX. Watch the hearing LIVE here: https://t.co/BFXxn3hiym #JusticeForMariee pic.twitter.com/F1bnZuY0o0
— RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) 10 de julio de 2019
Juárez, quien es solicitante de asilo, recordó que salir de Guatemala fue peligroso, pero se arriesgaron para poder tener en EE.UU. una «vida mejor y más segura».
Hear the unbearable pain of Yazmin Juarez. Her testimony describes the death of her daughter Mariee, who died after being denied sufficient medical care while in @ICEgov custody.#DontLookAway #JusticeForOurChildren pic.twitter.com/ujLAFbnyiX
— Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) 10 de julio de 2019
«Una enfermera examinó a Mariee cuando llegamos y la encontró perfectamente sana», dijo Juárez, que con su hija fue encerrada por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en un cuarto con 10 personas más.
«Allí había más niños enfermos y no se hacía ningún esfuerzo por separar a los enfermos de los sanos», contó Juárez.
Reactions to Yazmin Juárez’s testimony. @AOC @AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/hV84HfeXQy
— PFAW (@peoplefor) 10 de julio de 2019