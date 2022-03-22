Canal Antigua

Mira todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció el pasado 8 de febrero de 2022 todos los nominados a la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar.

Algunas películas que llegaron exclusivamente a los cines durante la pandemia recibieron algunas nominaciones a los Oscar. The Power of the Dog, protagonizada por Benedict Cumberbatch, lidera la lista con 12 nominaciones.

La actriz Ariana DeBose, que interpreta a Anita en la versión actualizada de West Side Story, consiguió una nominación como actriz de reparto para los Oscar de 2022.

DeBose, que ya ganó un Globo de Oro por el personaje, asumió el papel que Rita Moreno realizó en la versión original de 1961 de la película. Moreno, nacida en Puerto Rico, ganó un Oscar por su interpretación de Anita en 1962, convirtiéndose en la primera latina en conseguir un premio de la Academia. Moreno también apareció en la versión de Spielberg de la película como Valentina.

Si DeBose gana, ella y Moreno se unirían a un pequeño grupo de parejas de actores y actrices que han ganado el premio por interpretar el mismo personaje.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película

-Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

-Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

-Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Luca

Flee

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

-«Be Alive», de King Richard

-«Dos Oruguitas», de Encanto

-«Down to Joy», de Belfast

-«No Time to Die», de No Time to Die

-«Somehow You Do», de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

Mejor documental corto

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor montaje

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Mejor película internacional

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

