Dejó de estar 10 horas sentado y transformó su vida al perder 99 libras

Con 26 años, el inglés Gwilym Pugh tomó conciencia sobre su estado de salud y transformó su vida perdiendo 99 libras que lo han llevado a convertirse en modelo de marcas reconocidas como Diesel, Timberland y Vans. La historia se ha viralizado en redes sociales, tras su publicación en la cuenta de Instagram, con más de 276 mil seguidores.
Dejé de pedir comida basura a domicilio y me propuse no estar sentado 10 horas al día”, relató Pugh, quien también se inscribió en un gimnasio y tomó clases de guitarra.
It’s amazing what a difference 10 years can make! I really want to hammer that home… 10 years… What I’ve done has nothing on countless people out there who have changed their lives for the better. . But I want to keep spreading the word that anything is possible if you give it enough time and patience. For me, my journey is continuous and is about more than appearance but rather personal development inside and out. I didn’t set out to do what I’m currently doing, but as you learn and grow you become more open and confident to recognise and accept opportunities as they present themselves. When you have self doubt, you have to stand up inside and tell yourself to shut up!! I’m a firm believer that as you positively affect others, good things happen…. Maybe not immediately but definitely in the long term! #inspirehappiness . #disclaimer… the after shot is a professional photo taken by @thomasknights… The lighting was set up with precision and I prepared for the shoot for a period of time in the run up
Pugh era ejecutivo en una compañía de seguros y pesaba 279 libras. De acuerdo con la entrevista que le hizo el diario británico Telegraph, se alimentaba mal, salía poco de casa y sufría las secuelas de un accidente cuando jugaba baloncesto en su adolescencia.
I’ve had a lot of questions about fitness over the past few days. I think possibly the biggest thing that has helped me is to simply be as active as possible in anything that I do….. Skip a bus stop to walk an extra few minutes or take the stairs instead of a lift. Anything like this…. If you do these things daily they really add up over long periods of time!! I also started skipping for a few minutes most mornings a couple of weeks back as a quick hit! Great way to get the heart pumping!! #WHPmoveit
“Debido al sobrepeso, estadísticamente tenía un mayor riesgo de muerte que las personas promedio. Pensé que tenía que cambiar, así que comencé a aprender sobre nutrición y salud. Hubo mucho de ensayo y error”, reconoció el modelo.
Hace poco se unió a un grupo de música y atendió la recomendación de un peluquero de dejarse crecer la barba. Ahora, a sus 33 años, pesa 186 libras y en sus redes sociales comparte imágenes de viajes y sesiones fotográficas. También ha formado parte de campañas publicitarias junto a David Beckham.
Mi vida cambió porque decidí tomar una decisión firme para mejorar mi salud”, concluyó Pugh.