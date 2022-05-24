Canal Antigua

Natalie Portman y Christian Bale en nuevo tráiler de Thor: Love and Thunder

redaccion

«Thor: Love and Thunder», la próxima película de Marvel, está cerca de su estreno y lazó un nuevo tráiler.

En el nuevo avance podemos ver más del «Thor» de Chris Hemsworth, el regreso de Natalie Portman como «Jane Foster» y, por primera vez, al que será el villano de la película: «Gorr, el carnicero de dioses», interpretado por Christian Bale.

También aparecen Russell Crow, Tessa Thompson y Taika Waititi, quien además dirige la película.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ se estrena el próximo 8 de julio en Estados Unidos.

 

