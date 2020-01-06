Premios Globo de Oro: estos son los ganadores

La edición 77 de los Premios Globo de Oro, en honor a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine, se llevó a cabo este domingo.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores:
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor actuación masculina en una serie de televisión – Comedia o Musical
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Ben Platt (“The Politician”)
Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – GANADOR
Mejor actuación femenina en una serie de televisión — Comedia o Musical
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)
Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) – GANADORA
Mejor actuación masculina en una serie de televisión – Drama
Brian Cox (“Succession”) – GANADOR
Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)
Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Mejor actuación femenina en una serie de televisión — Drama
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – GANADORA
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)
Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
Mejor actuación masculina en una miniserie o película para televisión
Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) – GANADOR
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Mejor actuación femenina en una miniserie o película para televisión
Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)
Joey King (“The Act”)
Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)
Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) – GANADORA
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
“Catch-22″
“Chernobyl” – GANADOR
“Fosse/Verdon”
The Loudest Voice
“Unbelievable”
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) – GANADORA
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) – GANADOR
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Mejor serie de televisión – Drama
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession” – GANADOR
Mejor serie de televisión – Comedia o Musical
“Barry”
“Fleabag” – GANADOR
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
PELÍCULA
Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – GANADOR
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Rocketman”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
Mejor Película – Drama
“The Irishman”
“Marriage Story”
“1917” – GANADOR
“Joker”
“The Two Popes”
Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero
“The Farewell”
“Pain and Glory”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
“Parasite” – GANADOR
“Les Misérables”
Mejor Guión – Película
Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)
Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – GANADOR
Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Mejor Canción Original – Película
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) – GANADOR
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
Mejor Música Original – Película
Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”) – GANADOR
Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)
Thomas Newman (“1917”)
Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)
Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)
Mejor Actor Secundario en una Película
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Película
Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)
Annette Bening (“The Report”)
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – GANADORA
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Mejor Actor en una Película – Comedia o Musical
Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)
Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) – GANADOR
Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)
Mejor Película Animada
“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“Missing Link” – GANADOR
“Toy Story 4”
“Lion King”
Mejor Actor en una Película – Drama
Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) – GANADOR
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Mejor Actriz en una Película – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) – GANADORA
Mejor Actriz en una Película – Comedia o Musical
Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) – GANADORA
Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)
Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)
Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)
Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)
Mejor Director – Película
Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”) – GANADOR
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.