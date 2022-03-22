Sismo de magnitud 6,6 sacude Taiwán

Un sismo de magnitud 6,6 sacudió Taiwán, según reportes del Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

Inicialmente, la magnitud se registró en 6,9.

El epicentro se ubicó a 70 kilómetros al sur de la ciudad de Hualien, Taiwán, de acuerdo al USGS. El informe inicial del USGS reportó que la profundidad del sismo fue de 10 kilómetros.

#breaking Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau says a magnitude 6.6 earthquake happened near Hualien County at 1:41pET (1:41am local time).

Context: Last year a 6.5 hit northeastern Taiwan and very little damage, but we are checking on this one now.@EricCheungwc @JohnnyMees pic.twitter.com/QtIJl6R6y3

— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) March 22, 2022