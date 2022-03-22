Canal Antigua

Sismo de magnitud 6,6 sacude Taiwán

Un sismo de magnitud 6,6 sacudió Taiwán, según reportes del Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

Inicialmente, la magnitud se registró en 6,9.

El epicentro se ubicó a 70 kilómetros al sur de la ciudad de Hualien, Taiwán, de acuerdo al USGS. El informe inicial del USGS reportó que la profundidad del sismo fue de 10 kilómetros.

Noticia en desarrollo…

