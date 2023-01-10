Estos fueron los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2023

Estos fueron los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 20232 min read
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro, en su 80 edición, otorgados el martes por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
CINE
—Mejor película de drama: “The Fabelmans”.
—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
—Mejor dirección: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”.
The FINAL Golden Globe 🏆 of the night goes to @thefabelmans for Best Picture – Drama. A huge congratulations to everyone involved in such an amazing film! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kELA8EFdJt
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”.
—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”.
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.
—Mejor actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Argentina, 1985”.
—Mejor cinta animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.
.@pinocchiomovie has won Best Animated Motion Picture 👏 #GoldenGlobes
📸 @ravieb pic.twitter.com/fZqsxef7YA
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
—Mejor música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”.
—Mejor canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.
An amazing moment for Steven Spielberg! Congratulations on your WIN for Best Director – Motion Picture for the film @thefabelmans! 🙌
Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/M7xT6HkDdw
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
TELEVISIÓN
—Mejor serie de drama: “House of the Dragon”.
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”.
—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”.
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”.
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”.
— Mejor actor de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”.
—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “The White Lotus”.
—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.
—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
—Mejor actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
🎉 Congratulations on your WIN for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Argentina, 1985! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mqaFxJhqQK
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023