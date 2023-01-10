Canal Antigua

Estos fueron los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2023

6 hours ago Marco Sajquin

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro, en su 80 edición, otorgados el martes por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor dirección: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”.

—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Argentina, 1985”.

—Mejor cinta animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”.

—Mejor canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “House of the Dragon”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”.

— Mejor actor de reparto, serie de comedia, musical o drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “The White Lotus”.

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

