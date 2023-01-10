Estos fueron los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2023

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro, en su 80 edición, otorgados el martes por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

CINE

—Mejor película de drama: “The Fabelmans”.

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor dirección: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”.

The FINAL Golden Globe 🏆 of the night goes to @thefabelmans for Best Picture – Drama. A huge congratulations to everyone involved in such an amazing film! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kELA8EFdJt

—Mejor actriz, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”.

—Mejor actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”.

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Argentina, 1985”.

—Mejor cinta animada: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

. @pinocchiomovie has won Best Animated Motion Picture 👏 #GoldenGlobes

—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

—Mejor música original: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”.

—Mejor canción original: “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”, música de M.M. Keeravani.

An amazing moment for Steven Spielberg! Congratulations on your WIN for Best Director – Motion Picture for the film @thefabelmans! 🙌

Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/M7xT6HkDdw

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023